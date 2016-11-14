Budd JohnsonBorn 14 December 1910. Died 20 October 1984
Budd Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1910-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7f40e6e-b01b-4c0b-867b-a0b9efd417d9
Budd Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert J. "Budd" Johnson III (December 14, 1910 – October 20, 1984) was an American jazz saxophonist and clarinetist who worked extensively with, among others, Ben Webster, Benny Goodman, Big Joe Turner, Coleman Hawkins, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Quincy Jones, Count Basie, Billie Holiday and, especially, Earl Hines.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Budd Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Sue Just You
Louis Armstrong
Sweet Sue Just You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvl.jpglink
Sweet Sue Just You
Last played on
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra & Dizzy Gillespie
Manteca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manteca
Performer
Last played on
Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
Billie Holiday
Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
Last played on
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Battle Royal
Last played on
Let's Go Get Stoned
Ray Charles
Let's Go Get Stoned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Let's Go Get Stoned
Last played on
The Champ
Dizzy Gillespie
The Champ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
The Champ
Last played on
East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)
Sarah Vaughan
East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfsh.jpglink
East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)
Last played on
Budd Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist