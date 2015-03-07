Geno DelafoseBorn 6 February 1972
Geno Delafose
1972-02-06
Geno Delafose Biography (Wikipedia)
Geno Delafose (born February 6, 1972 in Eunice, Louisiana) is a zydeco accordionist and singer. He is one of the younger generations of the genre who has created the sound known as the nouveau zydeco. His sound is deeply rooted in traditional Creole music with strong influences from Cajun music and also country and western. His father was the famous zydeco accordion player John Delafose.
Geno Delafose Tracks
Eunice Two Step
Hey Geno!
