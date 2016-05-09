Ovidiu Anton (born 24 February 1983 in Bucharest) is a Romanian singer-songwriter. He was to represent Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Moment of Silence", but Romania was forced to withdraw from the contest on 22 April 2016. His moment got the most points from the jury, in the semifinal on March 4, but also the most votes from viewers, in the final on March 6. He participated in Selecția Națională five times so far: 2010, with Pasager band – "Running Out Of Time", 2012 – "I Walk Alone", 2013 – "Run Away With Me", 2015 – "Still Alive".