Al Anderson"Big Al Anderson", guitarist, singer & songwriter, member of NRBQ. Born 26 July 1947
Al Anderson
1947-07-26
Al Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Gordon Anderson (born July 26, 1947) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. In the 1960s, Anderson was the frontman of the band The Wildweeds, which had success with the song No Good To Cry, which he wrote. Between 1971 and the early 1990s, he was the lead guitarist in the rock band NRBQ, also releasing several solo albums. He also played electric guitar on Jonathan Edwards's 1973 album Have a Good Time for Me.
In the 1990s, Anderson shifted his focus to country music, writing hit songs for such artists as Carlene Carter, Vince Gill, Diamond Rio and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Tim McGraw's number 1 hit "The Cowboy in Me" and several album cuts. Anderson has also released six solo albums.
