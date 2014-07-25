Child ActorUS indie pop duo, Max Heath & Natalie Plaza
Child Actor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7efa7c7-95da-4db2-8da7-eb322b3e6d8b
Child Actor Biography (Wikipedia)
Child Actor is an American indie pop duo consisting of Max Heath and Natalie Plaza.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Child Actor Tracks
Sort by
Last Time
Child Actor
Last Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Time
Last played on
Child Actor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist