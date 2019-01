Tim Hecker is a Canadian electronic musician and sound artist. Hecker initially recorded under the moniker Jetone, but has become known internationally for recordings released under his own name, such as Harmony in Ultraviolet (2006) and Ravedeath, 1972 (2011). He has released nine albums and a number of EPs in addition to collaborations with artists such as Ben Frost, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Daniel Lopatin, and Aidan Baker. His latest album Konoyo was released on Kranky on 28 September 2018.