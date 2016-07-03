Joe StampleyCountry singer. Born 6 June 1943
Joe Stampley
1943-06-06
Joe Stampley Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Stampley (born June 6, 1943, Springhill, Webster Parish, Louisiana) is an American country music singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Stampley Tracks
All These Things
Joe Stampley
All These Things
All These Things
Roll on Big Mama
Joe Stampley
Roll on Big Mama
Roll on Big Mama
Soul Song
Joe Stampley
Soul Song
Soul Song
