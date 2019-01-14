Teyana Taylor (born December 10, 1990) is an American singer, actress, dancer, and model from Harlem. In 2007, Taylor signed a record deal with American musician Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment imprint, before making her first national appearance on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. In 2012, she signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music label through Def Jam, after asking for her release from Star Trak. As an aspiring songwriter, Taylor has worked with and written records for artists such as Usher, Chris Brown, and Omarion. Taylor has appeared on runways during Fashion Week and has also landed high-profile features, such as on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. She stars in the VH1 reality television show Teyana and Iman, alongside her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert.