Michigan & Smiley
Michigan and Smiley are a Jamaican reggae/dancehall duo consisting of Papa Michigan (born Anthony Fairclough) and General Smiley (born Erroll Bennett). They rose to popularity during the first wave of dancehall music in the late 1970s.
Michigan & Smiley Tracks
Drummer Boy
Drummer Boy
Nice Up the Dance
Nice Up the Dance
Thanks To Jah
Thanks To Jah
Thank You Jah
Thank You Jah
Time to be Happy
Time to be Happy
Rub a Dub Style
Rub a Dub Style
One Love Jamdown
One Love Jamdown
Diseases
Diseases
