Smokin' Armadillos is an American country music group formed in Bakersfield, California in 1992. Its members are Rick Russell (lead vocals), Josh Graham (guitar, vocals), Scott Meeks (guitar, vocals), Jason Theiste (fiddle, mandolin), Aaron Casida (bass guitar, vocals), and Darrin Kirkindoll (drums).
