Marie McLaughlin (born 2 November 1954) is a Scottish operatic soprano.

A light lyric soprano, McLaughlin is noted for her performances as Susanna and Marcellina (Le nozze di Figaro), Zerlina (Don Giovanni), Despina (Cosi fan tutte), Norina (Don Pasquale), Marzelline (Fidelio), Nannetta (Falstaff), Micaëla (Carmen) and Tytania (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Zenka (Arabella). Title Role (Merry Widow)