Marie McLaughlin Born 2 November 1954
Marie McLaughlin
1954-11-02
Marie McLaughlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie McLaughlin (born 2 November 1954) is a Scottish operatic soprano.
A light lyric soprano, McLaughlin is noted for her performances as Susanna and Marcellina (Le nozze di Figaro), Zerlina (Don Giovanni), Despina (Cosi fan tutte), Norina (Don Pasquale), Marzelline (Fidelio), Nannetta (Falstaff), Micaëla (Carmen) and Tytania (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Zenka (Arabella). Title Role (Merry Widow)
Marie McLaughlin Tracks
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Last played on
Ellens Gesang 1 (Raste Krieger, Krieg ist aus) D.837
Franz Schubert, Graham Johnson & Marie McLaughlin
Ellens Gesang 1 (Raste Krieger, Krieg ist aus) D.837
Ellens Gesang 1 (Raste Krieger, Krieg ist aus) D.837
Composer
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Gaetano Donizetti
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Orchestra
Last played on
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Igor Stravinsky
Igor Stravinsky
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
The Nightingale - a musical fairy tale in 3 acts
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
Bo Skovhus
Bo Skovhus
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II finale
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492: Act 2 no.16; Never mind the why and wherefore [trio] (feat. René Jacobs, Antonio Abete, Kobie van Rensburg, Lorenzo Regazzo, Marie McLaughlin, Simon Keenlyside & Concerto Köln)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492: Act 2 no.16; Never mind the why and wherefore [trio] (feat. René Jacobs, Antonio Abete, Kobie van Rensburg, Lorenzo Regazzo, Marie McLaughlin, Simon Keenlyside & Concerto Köln)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-26T03:23:52
26
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 55
Proms 2000: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-07T03:23:52
7
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 70
Proms 1997: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-03T03:23:52
3
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 19
Proms 1986: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-05T03:23:52
5
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 20
Proms 1985: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-15T03:23:52
15
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 30
