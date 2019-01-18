Carolyn SampsonSoprano. Born 18 May 1974
Carolyn Sampson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0246gfh.jpg
1974-05-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7e6286a-dcc5-46ed-b9a4-103cc02a3c39
Carolyn Sampson Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolyn Sampson (born 18 May 1974) is an English soprano in opera and concert. Specialising in historically informed performance, she has sung in Masaaki Suzuki's recording project of Bach cantatas and has appeared at the English National Opera.
Hippolyte et Aricie: Rossignols amoureux (Act V Finale)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les fêtes de l'Hymen et de l'Amour: Canope, Scenes 3 to 5
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Ensemble
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Renda Cenere Il Tiranno
George Frideric Handel
Ensemble
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: 'But bright Cecilia...'
George Frideric Handel
O come sei gentile
Claudio Monteverdi
Ode for St Cecilia's Day: As from the Pow'r of Sacred Lays
George Frideric Handel
The Fairy Queen: Ye gentle spirits of the air
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen: I am come to lock all fast
Henry Purcell
Jerusalem (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Les roses d'Ispahan, Op 39 No 4
Gabriel Fauré
To thee, thou glorious son (Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
Damunt de tu només les flors (Combat del somni)
Federico Mompou
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
Richard Strauss
Toutes les fleurs
Emmanuel Chabrier
Les lilas qui avaient fleuri
Lili Boulanger
De fleurs (Proses lyriques)
Claude Debussy
Offrande
Reynaldo Hahn
Fleur jetée, Op.39 No.2
Gabriel Fauré
Le papillon et la fleur, Op.1 No.1
Gabriel Fauré
Fleurs from Fiancailles pour rire
Francis Poulenc
Schneeglöckchen
Robert Schumann
Die Blume der Ergebung, Op.83
Robert Schumann
Jasminenstrauch, Op.27 No.4
Robert Schumann
Im Haine, D.738
Franz Schubert
Die Blumensprache, D.519
Franz Schubert
Mädchenblumen, op.22
Richard Strauss
Das Rosenband, Op.36 No.1
Richard Strauss
Le temps des roses
Charles‐François Gounod
The Nightingale and the Rose (The Poet's Echo)
Benjamin Britten
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Roger Quilter
Roselein, Roselein! Op.89 No.6
Robert Schumann
Meine Rose (Six Poems by Lenau and Requiem, Op.90)
Robert Schumann
Sweeter than Roses (Pausinius)
Henry Purcell
Jäger, ruhe von der Jagd!, D838
Franz Schubert
Gretchen am Spinnrade, D118
Franz Schubert
Suleika I Was bedeutet die Bewegung?, D 720
Franz Schubert
Westron Wynde (Cantata)
Igor Stravinsky
Ensemble
Ich bin in mir vergnügt, BWV 204: No. 7, Ein edler Mensch ist Perlenmuscheln gleich
Johann Sebastian Bach
Coffee, I must have coffee (Coffee-Cantata, BWV.211)
Johann Sebastian Bach
How refreshing to the sense (Summer - The Seasons)
Joseph Haydn
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Love calls through the summer night
Roger Quilter
Sound the Trumpet/Lost is my Quiet
Henry Purcell
Suleika II
Franz Schubert
Suleika 1 (Was bedeutet die Bewegung?) D.720
Franz Schubert
