Stained Glass was an American pop band from San Jose, California.

The band was formed in 1964 by guitarist Roger Hedge, bass player Jim McPherson, guitarist Bob Rominger, and drummer Dennis Carrasco. The band was initially named "The Trolls." All four members were vocalists, and, for its time, the group had an impressive vocal capability. This enabled them to not only sing accurate covers, but to create unique and melodic vocal arrangements on original material, setting them apart from most of their competition.[citation needed] Hedge put the group together, invested personal funds for equipment and promotion, and was the leader and business manager for the first couple of years. They performed in and around the San Jose area, releasing on their own, a McPherson tune, "Walkin' Shoes" which sold out in a matter of weeks in San Jose.

They were soon scouted by an A&R man from RCA, and subsequently signed to that label towards the end of 1966.

Their early material was written mostly by McPherson, some written by Hedge, some by Rominger, with Carrasco co-writing a few. The songs were partially a mixture of rock, folk, blues, and Merseybeat, but had a distinctive original sound they planned to exploit for long careers. Some of their recordings met with minor success in northern California.