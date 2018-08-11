J. J. Fad is an American female rap group from Rialto, California, a city in the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles. The name was an acronym of the original group members' given names (Juana, Juanita, Fatima, Anna, and Dania), but when the line-up changed the tradition developed that it stood for Just, Jammin', Fresh and Def. The group was backed by DJ Train (Clarence Lars).