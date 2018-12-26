Beverly Glenn-Copeland is a musician and singer who was born in Philadelphia, but has spent most of his life and career in Canada. He is a trans man.

Glenn-Copeland started his career as a folk singer incorporating jazz, classical, and blues elements. He also performed on albums by Ken Friesen, Bruce Cockburn, Gene Murtynec, Bob Disalle and Kathryn Moses, and was a writer on Sesame Street. He spent twenty-five years entertaining children as a regular actor on Canadian children's television show Mr. Dressup.

He is best known for his 1986 electronic album Keyboard Fantasies, recorded using a Yamaha DX7, Roland TR-707 and voice. The album was selected as one of the 70 greatest recordings by a women by The Stranger.