VLMVFka ALMA - UK group; ambient / post rock. Formed 1 December 2014
VLMV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2014-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7e43e9d-6a7a-4658-8850-6d5fab4af70a
VLMV Tracks
Sort by
If Only I
VLMV
If Only I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Only I
Last played on
The Gardener
VLMV
The Gardener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gardener
Last played on
The Lighthouse
Alma
The Lighthouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lighthouse
Performer
Last played on
To The Stars
VLMV
To The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To The Stars
Last played on
Back to artist