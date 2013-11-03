Suzanne DoucetBorn 27 August 1944
Suzanne Doucet
1944-08-27
Suzanne Doucet Biography
Suzanne Doucet (born 27 August 1944, Tübingen, Germany) is an award winning German composer and producer. She has been living and working in the USA since 1983.
