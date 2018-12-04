James DePreistBorn 21 November 1936. Died 8 February 2013
James DePreist
1936-11-21
James DePreist Biography (Wikipedia)
James Anderson DePreist (November 21, 1936 – February 8, 2013) was an American conductor. DePreist was one of the first African-American conductors on the world stage. He was the director emeritus of conducting and orchestral studies at The Juilliard School and laureate music director of the Oregon Symphony at the time of his death.
Shepherd Girl's dance (The Mountain king)
Hugo Alfvén
Faust Cantata
Alfred Schnittke
Offertorium (excerpt)
Sofia Gubaidulina
Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Seid Nuchtern Und Wachet (Faust Cantata)
Alfred Schnittke
The Marionettes (Overture)
Hilding Rosenberg
Danse Macabre in G Minor, Op. 40 (feat. Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra & James DePreist)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
