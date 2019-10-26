Andreas SchagerOperatic tenor
Andreas Schager
Andreas Schager Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Schager is an Austrian operatic tenor. He began his career as a tenor for operettas, but has developed into singing Heldentenor parts by Richard Wagner including Tristan, Siegmund, Siegfried and Parsifal. A member of the Staatsoper Berlin, he has appeared internationally at venues including La Scala, The Proms and the Bayreuth Festival.
Andreas Schager Tracks
Der Freischütz, Op. 77, J. 277, Act II: The Wolf's Glen
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz, Op. 77, J. 277, Act II: The Wolf's Glen
Der Freischütz, Op. 77, J. 277, Act II: The Wolf's Glen
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 20: Wagner – Götterdämmerung
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-28T19:57:41
28
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 20: Wagner – Götterdämmerung
Royal Albert Hall
