Bandit QueenFormed 1992. Disbanded 1995
Bandit Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7d8e75d-ce47-473e-a434-e46b316e4e2f
Bandit Queen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bandit Queen were a three-piece indie rock band from Manchester, England, formed in 1992. They disbanded in 1998 after releasing one album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bandit Queen Tracks
Sort by
Scorch
Bandit Queen
Scorch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scorch
Last played on
Bandit Queen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist