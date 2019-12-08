Hank LevyHenry Jacob Levy. Born 27 September 1927. Died 18 September 2001
Hank Levy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7d6f647-d25c-41c5-862f-16a9ae0ab8dc
Hank Levy Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Jacob "Hank" Levy (September 27, 1927 – September 18, 2001) was an American jazz composer and saxophonist whose works often employed unusual time signatures. He is best known as a big band composer for Stan Kenton and the Don Ellis Orchestra, as well as the founder and long-time director of Towson University’s Jazz Program.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hank Levy Tracks
Sort by
Whiplash
Hank Levy
Whiplash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiplash
Last played on
Back to artist