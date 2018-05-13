SofiaThe band Po' Girl by a different name
Sofia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7d35c46-2108-4d60-9d83-9a6a2ab5f4f3
Sofia Tracks
Sort by
Thinking about you (feat. Bohemia)
Sofia
Thinking about you (feat. Bohemia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thinking about you (feat. Bohemia)
Featured Artist
Burning by Our Hands
Sofia
Burning by Our Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sofia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist