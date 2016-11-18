Asher Paul Roth (born August 11, 1985) is an American rapper. He is perhaps best known for his debut single "I Love College". Roth released his debut studio album Asleep in the Bread Aisle, on April 20, 2009, under Universal Motown, SRC and Schoolboy Records; the latter of which was launched by Roth's former manager Scooter Braun. Roth later left Schoolboy Records in late 2012, due to creative differences with Braun. In 2013, Roth signed with indie record label Federal Prism, under which he released his second studio album, RetroHash.