Asher Paul Roth (born August 11, 1985) is an American rapper. He is perhaps best known for his debut single "I Love College". Roth released his debut studio album Asleep in the Bread Aisle, on April 20, 2009, under Universal Motown, SRC and Schoolboy Records; the latter of which was launched by Roth's former manager Scooter Braun. Roth later left Schoolboy Records in late 2012, due to creative differences with Braun. In 2013, Roth signed with indie record label Federal Prism, under which he released his second studio album, RetroHash.
I Love College
Asher Roth
More Gritz (feat. Daytona & Asher Roth)
Kaimbr
Smile (feat. Asher Roth)
Étienne de Crécy
Change Gonna Come
Charles Hamilton
Pop Radio
Asher Roth
Grind
Asher Roth
Good Morning
Asher Roth
Party Girl feat Meek Mill
Asher Roth
Party Girl
Asher Roth
F The Money
Asher Roth
Another One Down (Feat. DA Wallach)
Asher Roth
Last Man Standing (Feat. Akon)
Asher Roth
Lark On My Go Kart
Asher Roth
