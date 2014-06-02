Ronald Lawrence Victor Prophet (26 December 1937 – 2 March 2018) was a Canadian American country musician and comedy performer.

In his childhood, Prophet lived in Calumet, Quebec, and began performing at local venues in his youth. His successful musical career in the United States began in the mid-1960s. Prophet also performed in numerous Canadian television productions in the 1970s including Grand Old Country and The Ronnie Prophet Show.

From 1997, he was based in Branson, Missouri, and was married to musician Glory-Anne Carriere.

Prophet died on 2 March 2018 at his home in Florida following cardiac and kidney failure. He was 80.