Danielle SpencerBorn 16 May 1969
Danielle Spencer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7d1b65b-c3d4-4289-a1cf-94c815d99fc4
Danielle Spencer Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Spencer (born 16 May 1969) is an Australian actress, singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danielle Spencer Tracks
Sort by
Wish I'd Been Here
Danielle Spencer
Wish I'd Been Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wish I'd Been Here
Last played on
On Your Side
Danielle Spencer
On Your Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Your Side
Last played on
Danielle Spencer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist