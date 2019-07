Christian Meaas Svendsen (born 26 February 1988 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (upright bass), known from collaborations within a series of bands like Nakama, Paal Nilssen-Love Large Unit, Mopti, Momentum, Aksiom, Ayumi Tanaka Trio and Duplex. He is also running his own record label - Nakama Records - together with his peers in Nakama.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia