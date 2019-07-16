Christian Meaas Svendsen (born 26 February 1988 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (upright bass), known from collaborations within a series of bands like Nakama, Paal Nilssen-Love Large Unit, Mopti, Momentum, Aksiom, Ayumi Tanaka Trio and Duplex. He is also running his own record label - Nakama Records - together with his peers in Nakama.