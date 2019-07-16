Christian Meaas SvendsenBorn 26 February 1988
Christian Meaas Svendsen
1988-02-26
Christian Meaas Svendsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Meaas Svendsen (born 26 February 1988 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (upright bass), known from collaborations within a series of bands like Nakama, Paal Nilssen-Love Large Unit, Mopti, Momentum, Aksiom, Ayumi Tanaka Trio and Duplex. He is also running his own record label - Nakama Records - together with his peers in Nakama.
Christian Meaas Svendsen Tracks
The Four Great Vows
Christian Meaas Svendsen
The Four Great Vows
The Four Great Vows
The Final Instructions of Master Kōzen Daitō
Christian Meaas Svendsen
The Final Instructions of Master Kōzen Daitō
Hungry Ghost Eko
Christian Meaas Svendsen
Hungry Ghost Eko
Hungry Ghost Eko
