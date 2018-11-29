MoonshakeFormed 1991. Disbanded 1997
Moonshake
1991
Moonshake was a UK-based experimental rock/post-rock band existing between 1991 and 1997. The only consistent member was singer/sampler player/occasional guitarist David Callahan, who initially co-led the project with Margaret Fiedler (Fiedler and bass player John Frenett would leave Moonshake in 1993 to form the more commercially successful Laika). The band was notable for its extensive use of textures and sampler technology in a rock context.
Coming (Radio 1 Session, 22 Nov 1992)
Coming (Radio 1 Session, 22 Nov 1992)
Beautiful Pigeon (Radio 1 Session, 22 Nov 1992)
Mugshot Heroine (Radio 1 Session, 22 Nov 1992)
Always True To You In My Fashion
Always True To You In My Fashion
Sweet Heart (Radio 1 Session, 22 Nov 1992)
Gravity
Gravity
Girly Loop
Girly Loop
