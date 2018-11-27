The Band of the Coldstream GuardsFormed 16 May 1785
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1785-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7cdb399-a9f6-45b7-9602-b9515723813d
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Band of the Coldstream Guards is one of the oldest and best known bands in the British Army, having been officially formed on 16 May 1785 under the command of Major C F Eley, reflecting the fact that the Coldstream Guards regiment is the second oldest of the guards regiments. Although the band is not technically the oldest in the Army, it has the longest standing tradition of music, as from its earliest days the officers of the Coldstream Guards hired eight musicians to provide music for the regiment during the changing of the guard. This is an event which still occurs today, every other day at eleven thirty in the summer outside Buckingham Palace.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
I Vow to Thee My Country
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
I Vow to Thee My Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Vow to Thee My Country
Last played on
Crown Imperial
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Crown Imperial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crown Imperial
Last played on
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Bud Flanagan
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mwkhf.jpglink
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Last played on
Horobin's 'Star of Erin'
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Horobin's 'Star of Erin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horobin's 'Star of Erin'
Last played on
Young's 'Sports Special'
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Young's 'Sports Special'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young's 'Sports Special'
Last played on
Siebert's 'Marching Sergeants'
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Siebert's 'Marching Sergeants'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siebert's 'Marching Sergeants'
Last played on
Harris' 'The Ambassador'
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Harris' 'The Ambassador'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harris' 'The Ambassador'
Last played on
Abe Holzmann's 'Blaze of Glory'
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Abe Holzmann's 'Blaze of Glory'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abe Holzmann's 'Blaze of Glory'
Last played on
Nimrod
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Nimrod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nimrod
Last played on
March Royal Windsor
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
March Royal Windsor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March Royal Windsor
Last played on
Men of Harlech
Traditional Welsh, The Band of the Coldstream Guards & Major Roger G. Swift
Men of Harlech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men of Harlech
Composer
Last played on
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Chimes
Martin Ellerby
London Chimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Chimes
Last played on
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
Martin Ellerby
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
Last played on
Gaelforce
Peter Graham
Gaelforce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaelforce
Last played on
English Folk Song Suite for military band
Ralph Vaughan Williams
English Folk Song Suite for military band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
English Folk Song Suite for military band
Last played on
The Trap
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
The Trap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trap
Last played on
God Save The Queen
The Band of the Coldstream Guards
God Save The Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Save The Queen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1902: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er6hzc
Queen's Hall
1902-10-31T02:53:36
31
Oct
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 60
Queen's Hall
Back to artist