Berlin are an American new wave band originally formed in Orange County, California. The band gained mainstream-commercial success with singles including "Sex (I'm A...)", "No More Words" and the chart-topping "Take My Breath Away" from the 1986 film Top Gun. Band members included John Crawford (bass, vocals), Terri Nunn (vocals), David Diamond (keyboards), Ric Olsen (guitar), Matt Reid (keyboards) and Rod Learned (drums).