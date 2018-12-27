The 5.6.7.8's are a Japanese rock trio, whose music is reminiscent of American surf music, rockabilly and garage rock. They frequently cover songs from American rock and roll. All members are from Tokyo, Japan.

The 5.6.7.8's first started performing as a quartet in Tokyo, and recruited guest performers during their Australian tour, once even utilizing a male member, "Eddie". They first officially became a trio in 1992, before touring Australia.

The 5.6.7.8's made a brief appearance in the 2003 Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill Volume 1, where they were shown playing barefoot in an izakaya.

In 2012, they appeared at the "Girls Got Rhythm" fest in St. Paul, MN alongside artists such as Ronnie Spector, The Muffs, Nikki Corvette and L'Assassins.