Erasmo Carlos (born Erasmo Esteves on June 5, 1941) is a Brazilian singer and songwriter, most closely associated with his friend and longtime collaborator Roberto Carlos (no relation). Together, they have created many chart hits including "É Proibido Fumar", "Sentado à beira do caminho", "Além do Horizonte", "Amigo" and "Festa de Arromba".

A core member of the Jovem Guarda ("Young Guard") scene of 1960s Brazilian pop-rock, Erasmo often appeared on television, in magazines and feature films with fellow teen idols Roberto Carlos and Wanderléa.

In contrast to his simpler pop-rock early sound, Erasmo went on to produce several of the more moody and introspective MPB records of the 1970s, including Sonhos e Memórias and Carlos, Erasmo.