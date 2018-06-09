Bob WelchBorn 31 August 1945. Died 7 June 2012
Bob Welch
1945-08-31
Bob Welch Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lawrence Welch Jr. (August 31, 1945 – June 7, 2012) was an American musician who was a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1971 to 1974. He had a successful solo career in the late 1970s. His singles included "Hot Love, Cold World", "Ebony Eyes", "Precious Love", and his signature song, "Sentimental Lady".
Bob Welch Tracks
Ebony Eyes
Bob Welch
Ebony Eyes
Ebony Eyes
Sentimental Lady
Bob Welch
Sentimental Lady
Sentimental Lady
Church
Bob Welch
Church
Church
Bob Welch Links
