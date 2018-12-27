The Eighties Matchbox B-Line DisasterFormed 1999. Disbanded March 2011
The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster (often referred to as Eighties Matchbox, 80s Matchbox, TEMBD, TEMBLD or shortened to just Eighties or 80s) were an English rock band from Brighton, England, formed in 1999. They have released three full-length albums, Hörse of the Dög (2002), The Royal Society (2004) and Blood and Fire (2010).
Rise Of The Eagles
Mister Mental
Celebrate Your Mother - Glastonbury 2003
Alchemy - Glastonbury 2003
Chicken - Glastonbury 2003
Celebrate Your Mother
Psychosis Safari
Psychosis Safari - Glastonbury 2003
Giant Bones - Glastonbury 2003
Team Meat - Glastonbury 2003
Flag Party / Fishfingers - Glastonbury 2003
Return December - Glastonbury 2003
Torrential Abuse - Glastonbury 2003
Love Turns To Hate
So Long Goodnight
