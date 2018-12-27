The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster (often referred to as Eighties Matchbox, 80s Matchbox, TEMBD, TEMBLD or shortened to just Eighties or 80s) were an English rock band from Brighton, England, formed in 1999. They have released three full-length albums, Hörse of the Dög (2002), The Royal Society (2004) and Blood and Fire (2010).