Motorama
2006
Motorama Biography (Wikipedia)
Motorama is a Russian post-punk band from Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The band was formed in 2005. The group has received popularity not only in Russia but also abroad. They have released four studio albums, two mini-albums and a number of singles.
Motorama Tracks
Second Part
No More Time
Normandy
Compass
Loneliness
Alps
Red Drop
To The South
