Ludovic Bource (born 19 August 1970 in Pontivy) is a French composer best known for his work in film scoring. He rose to international critical acclaim in 2011 for composing the Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning score for The Artist.
The Artist (2011) - George Valentine
Ludovic Bource
The Artist (2011) - George Valentine
The Artist (2011) - The Artist Overture
Ludovic Bource
The Artist (2011) - The Artist Overture
The Artist (2011) - In The Stars
Ludovic Bource
The Artist (2011) - In The Stars
George Valentin
Ludovic Bource
George Valentin
THE ARTIST (2012): George Valentin
Ludovic Bource
THE ARTIST (2012): George Valentin
Dirty Tap Dancing
Ludovic Bource
Dirty Tap Dancing
The Artist score
Ludovic Bource
The Artist score
Waltz for Peppy
Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra & Ludovic Bource
Waltz for Peppy
Jubilee Stomp
Ludovic Bource
Jubilee Stomp
Joy George Valentine Bed
Ludovic Bource
Joy George Valentine Bed
The Artist - music for the film - George Valentin
Ludovic Bource
The Artist - music for the film - George Valentin
Peppy and George
Ludovic Bource
Peppy and George
The Artist; George and Peppy
Ludovic Bource
The Artist; George and Peppy
Overture – The Artist
Ludovic Bource
Overture – The Artist
Peppy & George (The Artist)
Ludovic Bource
Peppy & George (The Artist)
Jubilee Stomp from The Artist (soundtr)
Ludovic Bource
Jubilee Stomp from The Artist (soundtr)
Fantaisie d'Amour
Ludovic Bource
Fantaisie d'Amour
