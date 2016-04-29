Daniel SpeerBorn 2 July 1636. Died 5 October 1707
Daniel Speer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1636-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b9973c-fcfb-4db9-9b08-428b06546a05
Daniel Speer Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Daniel Speer (2 July 1636 – 5 October 1707) was a German composer and writer of the Baroque.
Speer was born in Breslau (today Wrocław, Poland) and died in Göppingen, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Speer Tracks
Sort by
Balletti (Musicalisch Turckischer Eulen-Spiegel)
Daniel Speer
Balletti (Musicalisch Turckischer Eulen-Spiegel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balletti (Musicalisch Turckischer Eulen-Spiegel)
Singer
Last played on
Gigue
Daniel Speer
Gigue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
Gigue
Last played on
Sonata a 3 and Gigue for 2 violins, trombone, basso continuo
Daniel Speer
Sonata a 3 and Gigue for 2 violins, trombone, basso continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata a 3 and Gigue for 2 violins, trombone, basso continuo
Last played on
'Gigue' from Sonata à 3 and Gigue
Daniel Speer
'Gigue' from Sonata à 3 and Gigue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Gigue' from Sonata à 3 and Gigue
Last played on
Daniel Speer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist