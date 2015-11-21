Ted Lewis and His Band
Ted Lewis and His Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dyysd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b74bb3-bf6a-4c32-ba45-784955749113
Ted Lewis and His Band Tracks
Sort by
Royal Garden Blues
Ted Lewis and His Band
Royal Garden Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Royal Garden Blues
Last played on
Oh Katharina
Ted Lewis and His Band
Oh Katharina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Oh Katharina
Last played on
Shim-Me-Sha-Wabble
Ted Lewis and His Band
Shim-Me-Sha-Wabble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Somebody Stole My Gal
Ted Lewis and His Band
Somebody Stole My Gal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Somebody Stole My Gal
Last played on
She's funny that way
Ted Lewis and His Band
She's funny that way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
She's funny that way
Last played on
Dallas Blues
Ted Lewis and His Band
Dallas Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Dallas Blues
Last played on
Memphis Blues
Ted Lewis and His Band
Memphis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
Memphis Blues
Last played on
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Ted Lewis and His Band
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dyytq.jpglink
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Last played on
Ted Lewis and His Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist