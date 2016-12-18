The United States Air Force Band is a U.S. military band consisting of 177 active-duty members of the United States Air Force.

It is the Air Force's premier musical organization and is based at Bolling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C.. Within the band there are six performing ensembles:

Collectively, these musical groups perform a wide spectrum of styles, including classical, jazz, popular, patriotic and ceremonial music.

The mission of the Band is to deliver musical products that inspire emotions, create positive impressions and communicate information according to Air Force objectives for the defense of the United States of America.

The Band is part of the United States Air Force Bands Program, which consists of 10 active-duty stateside bands 4 overseas active-duty band locations and 11 Air National Guard bands.