Edgar Broughton BandFormed 1968. Disbanded 2010
Edgar Broughton Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05phqhc.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b4135b-d12b-429b-b7ff-2584177536f6
Edgar Broughton Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Edgar Broughton Band, founded in 1968 in Warwick, England, was an English psychedelic rock group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edgar Broughton Band Tracks
Sort by
Apache Dropout
Edgar Broughton Band
Apache Dropout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Apache Dropout
Last played on
Evening Over Rooftops
Edgar Broughton Band
Evening Over Rooftops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Evening Over Rooftops
Last played on
Side By Side - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
Side By Side - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Side By Side - Paris Theatre 1972
Chilly Morning Mama - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
Chilly Morning Mama - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Chilly Morning Mama - Paris Theatre 1972
Rake - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
Rake - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Rake - Paris Theatre 1972
Hotel Room
Edgar Broughton Band
Hotel Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Hotel Room
Last played on
For What You Are About To Receive (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jan 1969)
Edgar Broughton Band
For What You Are About To Receive (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jan 1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Why Can't Somebody Love Me (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jan 1969)
Edgar Broughton Band
Why Can't Somebody Love Me (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jan 1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Apache Boogie
Edgar Broughton Band
Apache Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Apache Boogie
Last played on
Out Demons Out
Edgar Broughton Band
Out Demons Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Out Demons Out
Last played on
It's Not You - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
It's Not You - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
It's Not You - Paris Theatre 1972
Last played on
I Got Mad - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
I Got Mad - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
I Got Mad - Paris Theatre 1972
Last played on
Evil
Edgar Broughton Band
Evil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Evil
Last played on
Love In The Rain
Edgar Broughton Band
Love In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Love In The Rain
Last played on
Mr Crosby (Soulwax Edit)
Edgar Broughton Band
Mr Crosby (Soulwax Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Mr Crosby (Soulwax Edit)
Last played on
Call Me A Liar - Paris Theatre 1972
Edgar Broughton Band
Call Me A Liar - Paris Theatre 1972
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Call Me A Liar - Paris Theatre 1972
Last played on
Not So Funny Farm
Edgar Broughton Band
Not So Funny Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Not So Funny Farm
Last played on
CALL ME A LIAR
Edgar Broughton Band
CALL ME A LIAR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
CALL ME A LIAR
Last played on
For What You Are About To Receive (Top Gear session.1.27.1969)
Edgar Broughton Band
For What You Are About To Receive (Top Gear session.1.27.1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Gone Blue
Edgar Broughton Band
Gone Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05phqkl.jpglink
Gone Blue
Last played on
Edgar Broughton Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist