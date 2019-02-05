Mervyn HorderEnglish composer. Born 8 December 1910. Died 3 July 1997
Mervyn Horder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1910-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b259e5-8b95-41c0-9124-ae8e3da24714
Mervyn Horder Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Mervyn Horder, 2nd Baron Horder was an English hereditary peer, publisher, and a composer of songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mervyn Horder Tracks
Sort by
Under the greenwood tree
Mervyn Horder
Under the greenwood tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xcygp.jpglink
Under the greenwood tree
Last played on
Back to artist