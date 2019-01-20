Dave StewartCanterbury keyboardist, NOT the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart. Born 30 December 1950
Dave Stewart
1950-12-30
Dave Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Stewart (born David Lloyd Stewart, 30 December 1950) is an English keyboardist and composer who has worked with singer Barbara Gaskin since 1981. He played in the progressive rock bands Uriel, Egg, Khan, Hatfield and the North, National Health, and Bruford. Stewart is the author of two books on music theory and wrote a music column for Keyboard magazine (USA) for 13 years. He has also composed music for TV, film and radio, much of it for Victor Lewis-Smith's ARTV production company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Stewart Tracks
What Becomes of the Broken Hearted (feat. Colin Blunstone)
Dave Stewart
What Becomes of the Broken Hearted (feat. Colin Blunstone)
What Becomes of the Broken Hearted (feat. Colin Blunstone)
The Cloths Of Heaven
Dave Stewart
The Cloths Of Heaven
The Cloths Of Heaven
It's My Party
Dave Stewart & Barbara Gaskin
It's My Party
It's My Party
I'm in a Different World
Barbara Gaskin
I'm in a Different World
I'm in a Different World
It's My party
Dave Stewart
It's My party
It's My party
It's My Party
Dave Stewart & Barbara Gaskin
It's My Party
It's My Party
