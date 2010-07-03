TommyknockerItalian DJ and producer Tommaso Marra. Born 20 January 1977
Tommyknocker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7b0dab2-b7db-49d7-a8eb-20590c9a98ed
Tommyknocker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommaso Marra (born January 20, 1977 in Rome, Italy), best known as Tommyknocker, is a Hardcore producer and DJ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommyknocker Tracks
Sort by
Twisted World
Tommyknocker
Twisted World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twisted World
Last played on
Criminal
Tommyknocker
Criminal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Criminal
Last played on
Tommyknocker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist