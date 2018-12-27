Sibylle BaierBorn 25 February 1955
Sibylle Baier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7abb29e-6e5c-4e07-a45d-ff5028a81099
Sibylle Baier Biography (Wikipedia)
Sibylle Baier (born 25 February 1955) is a German folk singer and actress whose musical abilities achieved belated recognition with the 2006 release of the album Colour Green, compiled from songs she had recorded in the early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sibylle Baier Tracks
Sort by
Tonight
Sibylle Baier
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
I Lost Something in the Hills
Sibylle Baier
I Lost Something in the Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Lost Something in the Hills
Last played on
Softly
Sibylle Baier
Softly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Softly
Last played on
Remember The Day
Sibylle Baier
Remember The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember The Day
Last played on
Driving
Sibylle Baier
Driving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driving
Colour Green
Sibylle Baier
Colour Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colour Green
Give Me A Smile
Sibylle Baier
Give Me A Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me A Smile
William
Sibylle Baier
William
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
William
Wim
Sibylle Baier
Wim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wim
Forget About
Sibylle Baier
Forget About
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget About
Last played on
Says Elliott
Sibylle Baier
Says Elliott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Says Elliott
Last played on
Sibylle Baier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist