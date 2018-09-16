DiwakarTamil Playback Singer. Born 26 January 1990
Diwakar
1990-01-26
Diwakar Biography (Wikipedia)
Dhivagaran Santhosh (also known as Diwakar) is an Indian playback singer and live performer. He is best known for winning season 4 of Airtel Super Singer, a Tamil language musical reality TV show which was telecast from December 2012 to February 2014 on Vijay TV.
Diwakar Tracks
Manasu Rendum (Cover)
Kaadhal Kondein, Diwakar & Jones Rupert Niranjan
Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja
Diwakar
Pora Pora
Diwakar
Thalayum Thalapathiyum
Diwakar
Thondan Thondan
Diwakar
Tango Kelaayo
Haricharan
Thangaratham
Diwakar
Pogathae
Diwakar
My Wifeu Romba Beautifulu
Diwakar
