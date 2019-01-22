This Is the Kit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05jhk0j.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7a4dcf7-61f8-4126-bec8-3bfa3b18284a
This Is the Kit Biography (Wikipedia)
This Is the Kit is the alias of British musician Kate Stables, who is based in Bristol and Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
This Is the Kit Performances & Interviews
This Is the Kit Tracks
Sort by
Moonshine Freeze
This Is the Kit
Moonshine Freeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0553yg5.jpglink
Moonshine Freeze
Last played on
With Her Wheels Again
Kate Stables
With Her Wheels Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
With Her Wheels Again
Last played on
Magic Spell
This Is the Kit
Magic Spell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03c46y3.jpglink
Magic Spell
Last played on
Cold And Got Colder
This Is the Kit
Cold And Got Colder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Cold And Got Colder
Last played on
Hotter Colder (6 Music Session, 13 Jul 2017)
This Is the Kit
Hotter Colder (6 Music Session, 13 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Silver John (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2016)
This Is the Kit
Silver John (6 Music Session, 28 Jan 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Greasy Good
This Is the Kit
Greasy Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Greasy Good
Last played on
The Turnip
This Is the Kit
The Turnip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
The Turnip
Last played on
Hotter Colder (6 Music Session)
This Is the Kit
Hotter Colder (6 Music Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Hotter Colder
This Is the Kit
Hotter Colder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d1vf1.jpglink
Hotter Colder
Last played on
Spinney - This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
This Is the Kit
Spinney - This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Hotter Colder - This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
This Is the Kit
Hotter Colder - This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Bullet Proof This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
This Is the Kit
Bullet Proof This Is The Kit (BBC 6 Music Session 18/10/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Magic Spell (Paris Sessions)
This Is the Kit
Magic Spell (Paris Sessions)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Magic Spell (Paris Sessions)
Last played on
Bullet Proof
This Is the Kit
Bullet Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Bullet Proof
Last played on
Moonshine Freeze (Naoise Remix)
This Is the Kit
Moonshine Freeze (Naoise Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Moonshine Freeze (Naoise Remix)
Last played on
Vitamins
This Is the Kit
Vitamins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Vitamins
Last played on
Bullet Proof (Blue States Mix)
This Is the Kit
Bullet Proof (Blue States Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Bullet Proof (Blue States Mix)
Last played on
Solid Grease
This Is the Kit
Solid Grease
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Solid Grease
Last played on
With Her Wheels Again
This Is the Kit
With Her Wheels Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
With Her Wheels Again
Last played on
Earthquake
This Is the Kit
Earthquake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhk0j.jpglink
Earthquake
Last played on
By My Demon Eye
This Is the Kit
By My Demon Eye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q5ptj.jpglink
By My Demon Eye
Last played on
This Is the Kit Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Nadine Shah on her Hyundai Mercury Prize nomination
-
Nadine Shah - Holiday Destination
-
Introducing... Aldous Harding
-
Jane Weaver - The Architect
-
Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology
-
"There was a lot to cram into ten songs" - Nadine Shah on Holiday Destination
-
5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escape
-
Jane Weaver in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
-
Jane Weaver: Why I Love Bikers
-
Nadine Shah chats with Mary Anne Hobbs
Back to artist