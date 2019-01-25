Kamasi Washington
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037h6hd.jpg
1981-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c7a3e868-c6d8-4512-a5ef-f6cbe42899b0
Kamasi Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Kamasi Washington (born February 18, 1981) is an American jazz saxophonist, composer, producer, and bandleader. Washington is known mainly for playing tenor saxophone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kamasi Washington Performances & Interviews
'Living in Los Angeles is like living in the most amazing symphony' - Kamasi Washington
2017-09-30
Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on the musical concept of 'counterpoint', how people are like melodies, and his latest album 'Harmony of Difference'.
'Living in Los Angeles is like living in the most amazing symphony' - Kamasi Washington
Kamasi Washington - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26
Jazz band leader Kamasi Washington marvelled the crowds with his tenor sax. Simply magic.
Kamasi Washington - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Kamasi Washington: The Joy Of Sax
2015-11-29
Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on why he loves his instrument.
Kamasi Washington: The Joy Of Sax
Kamasi Washington Tracks
Humility
Street Fighter Mas
Truth
Show Us The Way
Street Fighter Mas (6 Music Session, 1 May 2018)
Fists Of Fury
Will You Sing
Miss Understanding (Unreleased Remix) (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
The Space Travellers Lullaby
Hub Tones
She Said
Mountains Of Gold (feat. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki & Kamasi Washington)
Space Travelers Lullaby (6 Music Session, 1 May 2018)
Fists Of Fury (6 Music Session, 1 May 2018)
The Rhythm Changes
Connections
One Of One
Vi Lua Vi Sol
Song For The Fallen
Isabelle
Seven Prayers
The Pslamnist
The Message (GP and 2BO4 Rework)
Upcoming Events
5
Mar
2019
Kamasi Washington
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
17
May
2019
Kamasi Washington, Friday, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, The Pharcyde, Romare, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda
17 May 2019
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
17
May
2019
Kamasi Washington, The Pharcyde, Alice Russell, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Jungle Brothers, Romare, Gilles Peterson, DJ Yoda, Holly Walker, Akua Naru, The Hackney Colliery Band, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Joel Culpepper, Afriquoi, Norman Jay MBE, DJ Cheeba, Maribou State (DJ Set), Dat Brass, Tom Central and J Felix
17 May 2019
Brighton Beach, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach, Brighton, UK
18
May
2019
Kamasi Washington, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, The Pharcyde, Romare, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda
18 May 2019
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
19
May
2019
Kamasi Washington, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, Yazmin Lacey, Romare, Kamaal Williams, The Pharcyde, Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda
19 May 2019
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejqv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-30T03:48:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03q7353.jpg
30
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ac46gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T03:48:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zk4fn.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
