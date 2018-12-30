Ignacy Feliks DobrzynskiBorn 15 February 1807. Died 9 October 1867
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
1807-02-15
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski Biography (Wikipedia)
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzyński (15 February 1807 – 9 October 1867) was a Polish pianist and composer. He was the son of Ignacy Dobrzyński, the brother of Edward Dobrzyński, and the father of Bronisław Dobrzyński.
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski Tracks
Symphony No.2 in C minor "Caracteristique" (in 4 movements)
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Symphony No.2 in C minor "Caracteristique" (in 4 movements)
Symphony No.2 in C minor "Caracteristique" (in 4 movements)
String Quartet No.1 in E minor (Op.7)
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
String Quartet No.1 in E minor (Op.7)
String Quartet No.1 in E minor (Op.7)
Andante and Rondo alla Polacca arr. for flute and orchestra
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Andante and Rondo alla Polacca arr. for flute and orchestra
Andante and Rondo alla Polacca arr. for flute and orchestra
Mazurka in A minor, Op.37 No.2
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Mazurka in A minor, Op.37 No.2
Mazurka in A minor, Op.37 No.2
Overture from the opera Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838]
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Overture from the opera Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838]
Overture from the opera Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838]
Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838] [the filibusters] Act 2
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski
Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838] [the filibusters] Act 2
Monbar, czyli Flibustierowie (Op.30) [1838] [the filibusters] Act 2
Ignacy Feliks Dobrzynski Links
