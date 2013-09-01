GeroJapanese artist. Born 23 January 1986
Gero
1986-01-23
Gero Biography (Wikipedia)
Gero (げろ Gero, born January 23, 1986) is a Japanese singer.
He made some of his recordings public on Niconico, a Japanese video sharing website in 2008 and since then his videos have been watched over 40 million times in total. He released his debut single "Beloved×Survival", the theme song of a TV anime Brothers Conflict in 2013. He also forms a duo called Dagero (蛇下呂 Dagero) with Dasoku (蛇足 Dasoku).
