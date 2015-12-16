Lucy Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p057v5x9.jpg
1989-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c79df192-153f-4cc3-b9bf-9c36bc797c73
Lucy Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Rose (born 20 June 1989) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Warwickshire, England. Her debut album, Like I Used To was released in September 2012. Rose released her second album Work It Out on 6 July 2015 on Columbia Records. Her third album, Something's Changing, was released on 7 July 2017 on Communion Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucy Rose Performances & Interviews
- "You're just gonna play in my launderette for free". Lucy Rose & Som Wardner compare fanbases with potentially bad consequenceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051fvll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051fvll.jpg2017-04-27T18:00:00.000ZLucy Rose talks about the Latin American trip that inspired her forthcoming third albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051dfpy
"You're just gonna play in my launderette for free". Lucy Rose & Som Wardner compare fanbases with potentially bad consequences
- Lucy Rose - 9 to 5 (by Dolly Parton)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwpw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwpw3.jpg2015-05-22T09:00:00.000ZLucy Rose does this 80s classic exclusively for Fearne Cotton's last show on Radio 1!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwpxs
Lucy Rose - 9 to 5 (by Dolly Parton)
Lucy Rose Tracks
Sort by
Conversation
Lucy Rose
Conversation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Conversation
Last played on
Driving Home For Christmas
Lucy Rose
Driving Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Driving Home For Christmas
Last played on
Lines
Lucy Rose
Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btk99.jpglink
Lines
Last played on
Bikes
Lucy Rose
Bikes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv85w.jpglink
Bikes
Last played on
Second Chance
Lucy Rose
Second Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cjwh8.jpglink
Second Chance
Last played on
Sorry My Love, It's You Not Me
Ghostpoet
Sorry My Love, It's You Not Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x2b6l.jpglink
Sorry My Love, It's You Not Me
Last played on
Place
Lucy Rose
Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Place
Last played on
Middle Of The Bed
Lucy Rose
Middle Of The Bed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4tf.jpglink
Middle Of The Bed
Last played on
Night Bus
Lucy Rose
Night Bus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Night Bus
Last played on
Shiver
Lucy Rose
Shiver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Shiver
Last played on
All That Fear
Lucy Rose
All That Fear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
All That Fear
Last played on
Strangest Of Ways
Lucy Rose
Strangest Of Ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Strangest Of Ways
Last played on
No Good At All
Lucy Rose
No Good At All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kypms.jpglink
No Good At All
Last played on
Floral Dresses (Radio 2 Session, 6 July 2017)
Lucy Rose
Floral Dresses (Radio 2 Session, 6 July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Merry Christmas Everyone (by Shakin Stevens) (Radio 1 Piano Session, 16 Dec 2015)
Lucy Rose
Merry Christmas Everyone (by Shakin Stevens) (Radio 1 Piano Session, 16 Dec 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Merry Christmas Everyone (by Shakin Stevens) (Radio 1 Piano Session, 16 Dec 2015)
Last played on
Merry Christmas Everyone
Lucy Rose
Merry Christmas Everyone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Merry Christmas Everyone
Last played on
Is This Called Home
Lucy Rose
Is This Called Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Is This Called Home
Last played on
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
Lucy Rose
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vndsd.jpglink
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
Last played on
Be Alright
Lucy Rose
Be Alright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057v5x9.jpglink
Be Alright
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Apr
2019
Lucy Rose, Samantha Crain
Union Chapel, London, UK
10
Apr
2019
Lucy Rose
St George's Bristol, Bristol, UK
11
Apr
2019
Lucy Rose
The Gate Arts & Community Centre, Cardiff, UK
13
Apr
2019
Lucy Rose
The Stoller Hall, Manchester, UK
16
Apr
2019
Lucy Rose
City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T03:52:45
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T03:52:45
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T03:52:45
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Latest Lucy Rose News
Lucy Rose Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
-
"Madness" Life For Billie Marten After BBC Introducing
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Kicking Roses (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - 1904 (The Quay Sessions)
-
Benjamin Francis Leftwich - Maps (The Quay Sessions)
-
Cornbury: Gabrielle Aplin
-
Gabrielle Aplin (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)
-
Billie Marten joins Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016
-
Billie Marten - Bird
Back to artist