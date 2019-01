Lucy Rose (born 20 June 1989) is an English singer-songwriter and musician from Warwickshire, England. Her debut album, Like I Used To was released in September 2012. Rose released her second album Work It Out on 6 July 2015 on Columbia Records. Her third album, Something's Changing, was released on 7 July 2017 on Communion Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia