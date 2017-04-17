Eduard NápravníkCzech conductor and composer. Born 24 August 1839. Died 23 November 1916
1839-08-24
Eduard Francevič Nápravník (Russian: Эдуа́рд Фра́нцевич Напра́вник; 24 August 1839 – 10 November 1916) was a Czech conductor and composer. Nápravník settled in Russia and is best known for his leading role in Russian musical life as the principal conductor of the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg for many decades. In that capacity, he conducted the premieres of many operas by Russian composers, including those by Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov.
Polonaise
Orchestra
Last played on
Notturno, Op 73 No 1, 'La reminiscence de Chopin'
Last played on
Notturno, Op 48 No 1 "Reminiscence of Chopin"
Last played on
